Pulaski County girls win at the buzzer to advance to state final

DUBLIN — It's a moment Pulaski County's Keslyn Secrist won't soon forget.

Secrist's layup at the buzzer in overtime gave the Cougars a 41-39 win over Loudoun Valley in a Class 4 state semifinal on Wednesday night.

The Cougars also earned their second trip to the state finals in three years where they'll serve as host on Saturday.

With 5.2 seconds left PC inbounded the ball underneath the Vikings' basket. Ally Fleenor made the initial catch, but quickly got the ball to Secrist who did the rest.

Secrist dribbled quickly with defenders on her past midcourt and drove to the basket just before time expired setting off a celebration off the Cougars' bench.

"We we're just hoping for a good shot in five seconds. Ally passed it to me and I knew I had to get it upcourt and get a shot," Secrist said.

Fleenor actually had a chance to win the game in regulation. With the score tied at 31-31 Fleenor had an open look from just inside the three-point line at the fourth quarter buzzer, but she missed.

"On that play I was supposed to set a screen for Keslyn. I was little shocked I had it," Fleenor said.