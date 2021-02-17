Pulaski County girls win at the buzzer to advance to state final

DUBLIN — It's a moment Pulaski County's Keslyn Secrist won't soon forget.
Secrist's layup at the buzzer in overtime gave the Cougars a 41-39 win over Loudoun Valley in a Class 4 state semifinal on Wednesday night.
The Cougars also earned their second trip to the state finals in three years where they'll serve as host on Saturday.
With 5.2 seconds left PC inbounded the ball underneath the Vikings' basket. Ally Fleenor made the initial catch, but quickly got the ball to Secrist who did the rest.
Secrist dribbled quickly with defenders on her past midcourt and drove to the basket just before time expired setting off a celebration off the Cougars' bench.
"We we're just hoping for a good shot in five seconds. Ally passed it to me and I knew I had to get it upcourt and get a shot," Secrist said.
Fleenor actually had a chance to win the game in regulation. With the score tied at 31-31 Fleenor had an open look from just inside the three-point line at the fourth quarter buzzer, but she missed.
"On that play I was supposed to set a screen for Keslyn. I was little shocked I had it," Fleenor said.
Pulaski (11-0) trailed 20-15 at halftime, but took their first lead of the night on a Fleenor basket with 4:11 left in third.
Loudoun Valley (17-1) responded with a 9-0 run with all the points being scored by sophomore center Louis Volker.
The Vikings led 31-27 going into the fourth, but an attempt to stall on the offensive end backfired for Loudoun Valley who were held scoreless in the final period.
"We tried to stall and pull them out of their zone and only settle for layups," Vikings head coach Bill Reynolds said.
Loudoun Valley's offensive struggles continued in overtime when Volker fouled out. The center had a team-high 16 points for the Vikings.
The Cougars were led by Fleenor's 19 points. Secrist was also in double figures with 12.