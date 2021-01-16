 Skip to main content
Pulaski girls beat Radford for coach Ratcliff's first career win
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | SATURDAY

Pulaski girls beat Radford for coach Ratcliff's first career win

DUBLIN — Ally Fleenor led a balanced effort with 12 points and Pulaski County handed new coach Scott Ratcliff his first career win Saturday with a 53-43 victory over Radford.

Taryn Blankenship scored 11 points for Pulaski while Courtney Cregger added 10

Jada Dean led Radford with 12.

RADFORD (5-2)

Turk 4, Dean 12, Conner 3, Phillips 2, L.Cline 10, Haley Whitt 9, Hanah Whitt 3.

PULASKI COUNTY (1-0)

Fleenor 12, Russell 3, Huff 9, Secrist 8, Blankenship 11, Cregger 10.

Radford;8;15;9;11;—;43

Pulaski County;14;15;17;7;—;53

3-point goals — Radford 5 (Haley Whitt 2, Dean, Conner, Hanah Whitt), Pulaski County 2 (Fleenor, Huff). JV — Pulaski County won 59-22.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NONDISTRICT

Franklin County 70, James River 67

ROCKY MOUNT — Kalik Witcher scored 25 points and Eli Foutz added 23 as the Eagles erupted for 52 points in the second half.

Witcher was 17-of-20 from the free-throw line, including 12-of-13 in the fourth quarter. Foutz hit five 3-pointers for Franklin County (2-1).

Jayson Easton led James River with 20 points and Patrick Clevenger chipped in 18.

JAMES RIVER (1-3)

J.Easton 20, Clevenger 18, Bailey 5, Steger 7, Andrews 6, Moran 4, C.Easton 7.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-1)

K.Witcher 25, Foutz 23, B. Witcher 3, Luckett 9, Elliott 2, Wright 3, Hering 3, Holland 2.

James River;10;15;18;24;—;67

Franklin County;13;5;22;30;—;70

3-point goals  James River 4 (Bailey, Steger, Clevenger, C. Easton), Franklin County 6 (Foutz 5, Hering).

Radford 54, Pulaski County 17

RADFORD  Landen Clark knocked down 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Cam Cormany added 11 points as the Bobcats (5-0) remained unbeaten.

Josh Bourne led the Cougars with six points.

Radford's pressure man-to-man defense forced 21 Pulaski turnovers, and at one juncture drew four successive player control fouls against the Cougars.

PULASKI COUNTY (2-4)

Gulley 5, Bourne 6, McDaniel 2, Johnson 2, Nester 2.

RADFORD (5-0)

Clark 14, Prioleau 8, C.Cormany 11, G.Cormany 2, Kelly 4, Wesley 1, McManus 2, Mitchell 2, Kanipe 4, Dobson 3, Davis 3.

Pulaski County;0;4;4;9;—;17

Radford;8;16;16;14;—;54

3-point goals — Radford 5 (Clark 4, C.Cormany). JV — Radford won 45-28.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NONDISTRICT

George Wythe 57, Rural Retreat 40

RURAL RETREAT — McKenzie Tate scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half as the Maroons pulled away from a one-point game at halftime.

Meleah Kirtner added 16 for George Wythe.

Annabelle Fiscus led Rural Retreat with 11.

GEORGE WYTHE (6-0)

Phillippi 6, Cannoy 2, Kirtner 16, Tate 17, Guthrie 12, Carter-Bennett 4.

RURAL RETREAT (2-2)

M.Fiscus 6, A.Fiscus 11, Cox 3, Trivitt 3, Moore 4, Miller 7, Mutter 6.

George Wythe;8;12;20;17;—;57

Rural Retreat;9;10;8;13;—;40

3-point goals — George Wythe 5 (Phillippi 2, Kirtner 2, Tate), Rural Retreat 4 (M.Fiscus, A.Fiscus, Miller, Mutter). JV — George Wythe won.

Fort Chiswell 51, James River 19

BUCHANAN — Haley Smith scored a game-high 14 points and Riliegh Dalton added 12 as the Pioneers (1-0) took a 32-9 halftime advantage and cruised to an opening-game win.

Lexi McCullough led the Knights (0-4) with eight points.

FORT CHISWELL (1-0)

Smith 14, Johnson 6, Akers 5, Patton 2, Dalton 12, Patel 3, Turpin 6, King 3.

JAMES RIVER (0-4)

Harless 2, Kesler 6, Crowder 3, McCullough 8.

Fort Chiswell;14;18;10;9;—;51

James River;0;9;6;4;—;19

3-point goals  Fort Chiswell 4 (Smith 2, Akers, King), James River 2 (Kessler 2).

