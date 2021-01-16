Pulaski girls beat Radford for coach Ratcliff's first career win

Witcher was 17-of-20 from the free-throw line, including 12-of-13 in the fourth quarter. Foutz hit five 3-pointers for Franklin County (2-1).

Jayson Easton led James River with 20 points and Patrick Clevenger chipped in 18.

JAMES RIVER (1-3)

J.Easton 20, Clevenger 18, Bailey 5, Steger 7, Andrews 6, Moran 4, C.Easton 7.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-1)

K.Witcher 25, Foutz 23, B. Witcher 3, Luckett 9, Elliott 2, Wright 3, Hering 3, Holland 2.

James River;10;15;18;24;—;67

Franklin County;13;5;22;30;—;70

3-point goals — James River 4 (Bailey, Steger, Clevenger, C. Easton), Franklin County 6 (Foutz 5, Hering).

Radford 54, Pulaski County 17

RADFORD — Landen Clark knocked down 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Cam Cormany added 11 points as the Bobcats (5-0) remained unbeaten.

Josh Bourne led the Cougars with six points.