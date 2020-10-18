QB rotation helped UVa get back in the game, but miscues let it get away

"We're looking for complete play at quarterback after losing Brennan," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said, "and, so we tried to innovate and use them in a manner that would be helpful to us.

"Both Ira and [Thompson] were probably around seven yards per rush. I thought, collectively, our approach gave us a chance."

It was a 23-20 game going into the fourth quarter. Brian Delaney's third field goal of the game made in a 23-23 game with 13:28 left. But then Wake's Kenneth Walker III went 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play after the ensuing kickoff.

For the Cavaliers, the situation went from bad to worse as UVa return man Perris Jones fumbled the next Wake kickoff. That led to a 9-yard Walker run for a second TD and the game was practically over.

"I thought, collectively, our approach [with the quarterbacks] gave us a chance," Mendenhall said. "We didn't execute well enough to finish the game."

Virginia has not beaten Wake Forest since 2007, although they had met only two times since 2008.

"To play the way we did, I'm extremely proud of the fight and competitiveness," Clawson said. “It would have been pretty bad for us in practice on Tuesday to be sitting at 1-3."

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they'll know all about it.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.