Radford boys, Glenvar girls repeat as state swim champions

CHRISTIANSBURG — After a delay of just under a month, the Radford boys and Glenvar girls were finally able to dive into the pool and successfully defend their state swim titles on Saturday at the Class 1/2 state meet.
Last year Radford won the first state swim title in program history by one point over Virginia High, but this year the Bobcats took the drama out of the outcome winning four events while compiling 281 points to easily outpace Virginia High this time by 74 points.
“It’s a sign that we definitely are growing and getting faster,” Radford head coach Heather Rowland said of the margin of the victory.
On the girls’ side Glenvar was led by senior Reese Dunkenberger who capped her high school career with two individual wins and two relay titles as the Highlanders totaled 287 points to top runner-up Strasburg’s score of 209 points.
The state meet was originally scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center before being pushed back a week due to inclement weather. The Feb. 18th makeup date, however, also had to be scratched because of more wintry precipitation, moving the event to Saturday.
The delay was something that Rowland said was a challenge for her team to overcome.
“Trying to keep the kids healthy and in shape was a struggle,” Rowland said.
It may have been a struggle, but the Bobcats looked anxious to get things going as they kicked off the meet with a victory in the 200 Medley Relay. The team of Devin Cullop, Graham Minarik, Hampton Wohlford and Stone Fisher were victorious in a time of 1:47.75.
“That sets the tone for the whole meet,” Rowland said.
The foursome won again later in the day taking the top spot in the 200 Freestyle Relay in 1:37.42.
Along with his wins as part of the relay teams, Fisher also earned his first two state individual crowns with victories in the 50 free (22.74) and 100 free (51.85). In the 50 the junior edged out Graham’s Brady Jones by .08 seconds in a race that was so tight that Fisher was unsure if he won immediately afterwards.
“In the 50 when I jumped into the water, I had a good start, but towards the end I thought the guy in front was beating me, so I sped up,” Fisher said. “We hit the wall at the same time, and I yelled to a friend of mine to see if I had lost and he couldn’t tell.”
Other winners from Timesland were Marion’s Caleb Patton in the 100 backstroke and Giles’ Ben Hart in the 200 free.
Hart, a senior, overcame a late charge from Fort Chiswell’s Kolby King to win his first state title by .42 seconds in a time of 1:52.36.
“I couldn’t have done this without God’s help,” Hart said. “I went in a little faster than I probably should have. At some point in the 200 my arms turn to jelly and in a perfect race that happens at the end. Today it happened a little sooner, but I got a little bit of a lead and was able to stay ahead.”
In the girls meet Dunkenberger, a Tulane commit, won her third straight state title in the 100 Free beating teammate Claire Griffith with a time of 25.26. Then in her final high school race she posted a 58.08 to win the 100 backstroke.
“We’ve been trying not to put pressure on ourselves and just focus on having fun and supporting each other,” Dunkenberger said of the Highlanders’ repeat efforts.
Even with the team title, the night was still a bit bittersweet for Dunkenberger.
“It’s kind of sad. We have a real good group of girls. I’ll miss it, but it’s been exciting,” said Dunkenberger. “We have a close-knit group.”
While Griffith was runner-up to Dunkenberger in the 100 free, the sophomore didn’t go home empty handed as she won the 50 free for the second year in a row finishing in 25.26.
Griffith and Dunkenberger were also part of Glenvar’s winning 200 Medley Relay and 200 Freestyle Relay. Sophomore Adrianna Hall was also on both winning teams, while senior Isabelle Pope was the fourth member on the medley relay and junior Delaney Eller completed the freestyle team.
The Highlanders completed a sweep of the relays when the team of Eller, McKenna Shearer, Natalie McMahon, and Carly Wilkes completed the day’s festivities with a victory in the 400 Freestyle Relay.
George Wythe’s Tatum Robinson was also a double champion touching the wall first in the 200 IM (2:09.73) and the 100 Fly (57.92). It was Robinson’s third straight state title in the 200 IM, but the junior believed this year’s win was the toughest to get due to the ongoing pandemic.
“It was about taking every opportunity I have to get better. With COVID you can’t take anything for granted,” Robinson said. “It’s been a weird year. It’s been definitely harder with not as many meets as usual.”
Rounding out the winners from Timesland was Galax’s Mia Llamas. The Maroon Tide sophomore took the top spot on the podium in the 200 Free.
Marion finished third in the girls’ team competition followed by Radford and George Wythe.