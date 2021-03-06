Radford boys, Glenvar girls repeat as state swim champions

“I couldn’t have done this without God’s help,” Hart said. “I went in a little faster than I probably should have. At some point in the 200 my arms turn to jelly and in a perfect race that happens at the end. Today it happened a little sooner, but I got a little bit of a lead and was able to stay ahead.”

In the girls meet Dunkenberger, a Tulane commit, won her third straight state title in the 100 Free beating teammate Claire Griffith with a time of 25.26. Then in her final high school race she posted a 58.08 to win the 100 backstroke.

“We’ve been trying not to put pressure on ourselves and just focus on having fun and supporting each other,” Dunkenberger said of the Highlanders’ repeat efforts.

Even with the team title, the night was still a bit bittersweet for Dunkenberger.

“It’s kind of sad. We have a real good group of girls. I’ll miss it, but it’s been exciting,” said Dunkenberger. “We have a close-knit group.”

While Griffith was runner-up to Dunkenberger in the 100 free, the sophomore didn’t go home empty handed as she won the 50 free for the second year in a row finishing in 25.26.