Radford holds off Floyd County 62-56 in Region 2C boys championship

Prioleau also had a big game for Radford with 12 points, using his quickness to score his points on drives to the bucket.

After missing his entire junior football and basketball seasons with a knee injury, the senior was not about to let this opportunity escape him.

“I thought about passing [the season] up, just because I was scared of injury, but since I missed last year I knew I wanted to play basketball and finish it up right.

“I’m a competitor so I hate having to watch it and not have any control in the outcome.”

Floyd County came to Radford buoyed by the return of Sutphin, who suffered a broken wrist in the Buffaloes’ 81-68 loss on the same floor in December.

Floyd’s offense looked smooth much of the day with Sutphin at point guard. Dylan Bond hit five 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 17 points. Swortzel scored 14, and forward Josiah Banks added 12.

Cormany, whose Radford teams have won state titles in 2009, ‘11, ‘13, ‘16, ‘17 and ‘19, is two wins away from another championship and there is nothing odd about it.