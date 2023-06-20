Roanoke’s defense of its President’s Cup title begins inside the Berglund Center.

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced its 2023-24 campaign kicks off Friday, Oct. 20, and the Rail Yard Dawgs will welcome Fayetteville to Roanoke for a matchup that evening.

The Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen are no strangers to beginning the SPHL season at the Berglund Center. Fayetteville will make the trek to Roanoke for a third consecutive campaign opener, and this marks the fourth time the Rail Yard Dawgs open the season hosting the Marksmen since the start of 2016-17.

Roanoke’s 56-game schedule features 28 home contests. Fifteen of those matchups inside the Berglund Center will be against Knoxville (six), Fayetteville (five) and Pensacola (four).

The Rail Yard Dawgs have advanced to the last two President’s Cup finals and are the reigning champions after defeating Birmingham 3-1 in the best-of-five series.

Roanoke celebrated the title on its home ice in a thrilling Game 4 overtime victory that was punctuated by Mac Jansen’s championship-clinching goal.

The Rail Yard Dawgs and Bulls have to wait until Dec. 16 to meet again, and that matchup comes at the Berglund Center.

Roanoke hosts Macon three times. Birmingham, Evansville and Quad City visit twice.

Peoria makes one trip to Roanoke on Feb. 1.

The regular season is scheduled to conclude on April 5 when Roanoke plays at Knoxville.

Roanoke previously announced the 13 players it put on the protected list for the upcoming SPHL season.

The list includes goaltender and Finals MVP Austyn Roudebush.

Six forwards (Alex DiCarlo, Nick Ford, Jason Lavallée, Dominiks Marcinkevics, CJ Stubbs and Billy Vizzo) and six defensemen (alternate captain Matt O’Dea, Sean Leonard, Brendan Pepe, John Stampohar, C.J. Valerian and Jarrad Vroman) make up the rest of the protected list.