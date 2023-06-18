Salem secured its first series win in one month with a dominating close to a seven-game set against Delmarva at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox scored the final seven runs to claim a 10-4 triumph in Sunday's series finale. It marked their fourth straight victory and fifth in the series against the visiting Shorebirds.

The Red Sox (30-32) have won only three series this season (Carolina in April and Columbia in May).

They took control of Sunday's game with a four-run fifth inning that featured two-run singles from Enderso Lira and Lyonell James.

Lira and James were two of the six Salem batters to record multi-hit games. Alexis Hernandez went 3 for 3, and Lira added a solo homer in his two-hit performance.

Salem added three more runs in the eighth.

Salem 5, Delmarva 0

Luis Perales allowed one hit over a career-long six scoreless innings and the right-hander struck out seven as the Red Sox posted their seventh shutout victory of the season Saturday evening.

Perales (2-4) has allowed two hits over 11 scoreless innings spanning his last two starts. He retired the final 14 batters he faced Saturday and is responsible for two of Salem's shutout victories.

Albert Feliz's two-run double sparked a three-run second inning for the Red Sox.

Allan Castro added an RBI single in the third and Juan Montero had an RBI single in the eighth.