Salem and Fredericksburg were heading to extra innings Thursday night.

A third-strike wild pitch with two outs not only extended the game. It ended it.

Jhostynxon Garcia reached on a third-strike wild pitch and Albertson Asigen scored on the play to give the Red Sox an unlikely 2-1 walk-off win at Carilion Clinic Field.

Asigen reached on a leadoff single. He stole second before an out was recorded, and then stole third during Garcia’s at-bat.

FredNats closer Thomas Schultz (0-1) appeared to get out of the inning when he struck out Garcia on the fifth pitch of the at-bat, but the pitch was wild. It allowed Garcia to reach and Asigen to score.

The Red Sox (52-62 overall, 22-29 second half) took an early lead. Garcia led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on Nazzan Zanetello’s single four pitches later.

The FredNats (56-57, 26-24) tied the game in the fourth when Roismar Quintana reached on an error that allowed Leandro Emiliani to score.

Jonathan Brand (4-2) struck out three of the seven batters he faced over the final two innings to pick up the win.