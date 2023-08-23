Fredericksburg executed two double steals that led to runs in the fourth inning Tuesday night and the FredNats pulled away for a 6-2 win over Salem at Carilion Clinic Field.

The FredNats (55-56 overall, 25-23 second half) scored three runs in the fourth to take the lead for good. The first two came on double steals, with the first run benefitting from a throwing error by catcher Enderso Lira.

The Red Sox (51-61, 21-18) committed six errors. Lira and Jhostynxon Garcia committed errors on the same play in the seventh inning that allowed Fredericksburg to take a 5-2 lead.

Albert Feliz gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a solo homer. It was his eighth homer of the season.

Natanael Yuten scored in the sixth inning on Johnfrank Salazar’s fielder’s choice.

Jose Ramirez (3-9) suffered the loss. The Salem starter allowed three earned runs on four hits, walked five and struck out five over 3 1/3 innings.