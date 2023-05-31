Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Salem lost its first extra-inning contest in the second game of the season.

The Red Sox haven't lost since when the games have gone to extras.

Allan Castro's double scored Karson Simas in the top of the 11th inning and Jonathan Brand pitched a perfect bottom half of the frame as Salem edged Myrtle Beach 3-2 to open the six-game series Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Salem improved to 3-1 in extra innings this season.

The teams were tied at 1 entering the 10th inning.

The Red Sox (21-23) scored in the 10th when Enderso Lira reached on a fielder's choice, and the Pelicans (25-21) kept the game alive on Cristian Hernandez's RBI single.

Brand recorded his first save of the season by retiring the Pelicans in order on 11 pitches in the 11th