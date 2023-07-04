Yorberto Mejicano had a homer and two RBIs, Yordanny Monegro pitched five scoreless innings and Salem closed its series at Fredericksburg with a 5-3 win Monday evening.

Mejicano had an RBI single in Salem’s four-run third inning and added an insurance run with an eighth-inning solo homer.

The Red Sox (34-38) won the final two games of the series against the FredNats (33-39) thanks to strong starting pitching.

Monegro (2-0) scattered four hits, walked three and struck out five in Monday’s start. His scoreless outing came one day after Luis Perales pitched five scoreless frames.

Caleb Bolden pitched two scoreless innings to record his fourth save.