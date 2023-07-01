Salem didn't have a runner in scoring until the eighth inning Friday night.

Fredericksburg's pitching, plus big hits in the previous seven frames, carried the FredNats to a second straight victory over the visitors.

Jose Atencio scattered two hits over five scoreless innings and Fredericksburg claimed a 4-2 win over Salem in the third of the six-game series.

Salem (32-37) recorded three of its six hits in the eighth inning. Two of those came with runners in scoring position as Yorberto Mejicano had an RBI single, and Luis Ravelo added a sacrifice fly.

The Red Sox squandered an opportunity to get into the scoring column in the third inning. Mejicano and Albert Feliz rattled off back-to-back one-out singles, but Mejicano was thrown out trying to advance to third on Feliz's single.

The FredNats (32-37) took the lead for good with two first-inning runs against Salem starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (6-2).

The right-hander suffered his first loss since April 16 and snapped a streak of three straight decisions with victories. He allowed three runs on four hits, walked three and struck out four over five innings.