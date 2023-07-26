Salem won its series at Delmarva last week thanks to strong starting pitching and the bats coming to life.

That trended continued in the start of a seven-game home series against Lynchburg on Tuesday.

Starter Gabriel Jackson handcuffed the Hillcats over five strong innings, six different players drove in runs, and the Red Sox opened the series with a 6-1 victory at Carilion Clinic Field. The teams’ Wednesday doubleheader was delayed because of inclement weather.

Jackson (4-0) allowed one run on five hits over five innings to record his first victory in more than a month.

The Red Sox (43-44, 13-11) extended their winning streak to three games by scoring three runs in the first inning and methodically adding to the advantage with a run in each of the third, sixth and seventh innings.

Alexis Hernandez (2 for 4) and Cutter Coffey each hit solo homers for the Red Sox.

The Hillcats dropped to 42-47 and 11-13 in the second half.