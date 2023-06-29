Juan Chacon drove in a career-high four runs, Jedixson Paez pitched five shutout innings, and Salem opened its lengthy road trip with a 7-4 win at Fredericksburg on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox (32-35) won their second straight game to open a 12-game road trip.

Paez (1-4) scattered four hits, walked one and struck out two in picking up his first victory since Aug. 11, 2022, when he was in the Florida Complex League.

Chacon had a bases-clearing double in the second inning and added an RBI in Salem's four-run sixth inning.

Enderso Lira went 3 for 3 with a two-run double in the sixth inning.