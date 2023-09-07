Salem scored six runs in the first three innings and never looked back in an 8-3 win over Carolina on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Elvis Soto, Frank German (1-0), Nathanael Cruz and Michael Valera combined on a four-hitter for the Red Sox (55-70 overall, 25-37 second half). It was the third time in four games Salem pitchers combined on a four-hitter (Saturday and Sunday at Augusta).

The quartet struck out 12 and walked five Wednesday night.

Natanael Yuten and Albertson Asigen each went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Yuten had an RBI single in Salem's three-run first inning, and Asigen's eighth-inning double scored Yuten.

Gregory Barrios and Dylan O'Rae each went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Mudcats (70-55, 37-25). They combined for all of Carolina's hits and RBIs.