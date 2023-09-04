Enderso Lira’s two-run single in the sixth inning gave Salem the lead for good as the Red Sox claimed a 5-2 win Sunday to close the road series at Augusta.

The Red Sox (54-69, 24-36) conclude the Carolina League season this week at home against Carolina. The first of the six-game series is at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, with Lord Botetourt graduate and Boston Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly set to pitch the first inning for Salem on Tuesday on a rehab assignment.

Jedixson Paez (5-5) pitched four innings of scoreless relief to pick up the victory.

He and three other Salem pitchers combined on a four-hitter.

Augusta went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

The GreenJackets (59-66, 28-32) also were held to four hits Saturday, but managed seven stolen bases and scored a run on a balk in a 4-3 win.