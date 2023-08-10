Alexis Hernandez had the walk-off hit in Tuesday’s series opener against Augusta.

The Salem left fielder couldn’t replicate the feat Wednesday night.

Hernandez grounded out with the tying runs on base as the GreenJackets held off Salem’s rally in a 6-4 win at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (47-54 overall, 17-21 second half) committed three errors spanning the third through fifth innings, which allowed the GreenJackets (48-55, 17-21) to score six unearned runs.

Augusta only had four hits but took advantage of the miscues and six walks.

Salem scored three runs in the seventh and added a run in the eighth on Luis Ravelo’s solo homer.

Mikey Romero (2 for 5) and Jhostynxon Garcia had back-to-back two-out singles in the ninth to set up Hernandez, who had the walk-off single in the 10th inning of the series opener, but he was unable to repeat his heroics from the night before.

The third game of the six-game series slated for Thursday night was not over by press time.