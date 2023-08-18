Three Salem pitchers combined to allow one hit over the final five innings, Jhostynxon Garcia had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, and the Red Sox claimed a 4-2 win Thursday night at Delmarva.

Nathanael Cruz, Michael Valera and Railin Perez combined to issue three walks and strike out nine in relief of starter Yordanny Monegro.

Cruz picked up the win to improve to 3-2. Perez pitched the ninth inning for his second save.

The Red Sox (50-58 overall, 20-25 second half) took a 2-0 lead on Albert Feliz’s solo homer in the second inning.

Garcia’s sacrifice fly in the fourth gave Salem the lead for good. Marvin Alcantara flew into a sacrifice double play in the sixth that scored Feliz for an insurance run.

Anderson De Los Santos had a two-run single in the third inning for the Shorebirds (46-63, 18-26).