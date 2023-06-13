Salem’s season, as it inches closer to the midway point of the Single-A season, can be encapsulated nearly perfectly in how the opening three innings unfolded late Tuesday morning at Carilion Clinic Field.

Starter Noah Dean didn’t break a sweat in facing one over the minimum through two innings. Then a combination of base hits and free passes led to Delmarva putting up a five-spot in the third inning, and the Shorebirds cruised to a 10-2 matinee victory before 2,014 fans.

The Red Sox (25-31) have shown glimpses of potential in the Carolina League season. Then those glimmers of hope take a drastic turn as a roster littered with newcomers to professional baseball struggle to find consistency.

“I think everyone’s searching for consistency. The record is perfectly reflective of where we are, just searching for consistency,” manager Liam Carroll said. “For sure, it would be cool if we could find days where we could click in more phases on the same day, but I think that’s also a measure of being the youngest team in all of Low-A where these guys are playing against players a little bit older, a little bit more experienced. You see the teams where you’ve got returners more used to things, so it’s just a daily battle to find our consistency.”

The lack of consistency hasn’t been limited just to the pitching staff, which has undergone a transformation during the season’s first half with top arms Brock Bell, Dalton Rogers and Nathan Landry getting promotions to High-A Greenville.

The Red Sox rank next to last in all of Minor League Baseball in fielding percentage (0.959) and are tied for third to last in errors committed (83).

Those miscues have led to 53 unearned runs being surrendered. Salem is one of eight MiLB teams to allow more than 50 unearned runs this season, and it is tied with Lynchburg for the Carolina League lead in that category.

While Salem did not commit an error in Tuesday’s game, three wild pitches led to two runs being scored by the Shorebirds (26-31). Salem ranks seventh in the MiLB in wild pitches thrown this season.

“We certainly miss those pitchers,” Carroll said. “Ultimately, would we love to win more games? Yes. I think this group is capable of winning those games, but it’s more important that we develop players and those guys moving up is an indication that the staff here is doing a great job with the development.”

Dean, a fifth-round selection in last year’s MLB Draft out of Old Dominion, dropped to 1-3 on the season and has lost his last two starts.

The southpaw was used exclusively out of the bullpen at ODU and has struggled throughout this campaign as a starter. He pitched five scoreless innings on May 30 at Myrtle Beach but has allowed 10 earned runs on six hits and seven walks over four innings in his last two starts.

“This is so new to him, and he continues to just work hard and find his own way on and off the field like all of them do,” Carroll said of Dean. “We’ve seen some phenomenal outings; we’ve seen glimpses today where it was lights out. It’s kind of trial and error and that’s what ultimately this level is about.”

The lone bright spot Tuesday for Salem was Lyonell James’ two-run homer in the seventh inning. His second homer of the season gave him five RBIs in his last six games.

“I tried to put the ball in play,” he said of the homer.

James’ homer was the 14th of the season for Salem, and the Red Sox have hit the fewest homers in MiLB.

“That’s a highlight on a day like this where the scoreboard doesn’t reflect your hopes for the day,” Carroll said of James’ homer. “It’s cool to find positives and his dinger was one of them.”

Niko Kavadas, who played for Salem last season, hit 14 homers through 59 games before being promoted.

Salem and Delmarva continue a seven-game series with a doubleheader beginning at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. The Red Sox will serve as the away team in the second game, which was postponed from April 30 when the teams were playing at Delmarva.

“It’s a really fun test. It’s not ideal,” Carroll said. “We came back from a two-week road trip, we got into Salem at 2:30 on Monday morning straight into a morning game today and a doubleheader tomorrow. It’s not necessarily the ideal schedule that you’d script for yourself, but it’s also a fun test.”

Transactions: Outfielder Roman Anthony was promoted to High-A Greenville on Tuesday, and outfielder Alexis Hernandez was promoted from the Florida Complex League in a corresponding move. “It’s cool to see Roman Anthony get promoted this week,” Carroll said. … Infielder Miguel Bleis was placed on the injured list for the remainder of the season as he undergoes shoulder surgery. The 19-year-old Bleis is ranked as Boston’s No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.