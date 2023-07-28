Lyonell James' RBI single in the sixth inning gave Salem the lead for good and the Red Sox held on for a 4-3 victory over Lynchburg on Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Red Sox relief pitchers Railin Perez and Jonathan Brand combined to strike out five batters over the final three innings. Brand pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save of the season.

The Red Sox (44-46, 14-13) took an early lead thanks to Jhostynxon Garcia. The center fielder went 3 for 4 with a first-inning RBI single and a fourth-inning solo homer.

The Hillcats (44-48, 13-14) tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth.

Hillcats center fielder Wuilfredo Antunez was ejected in the seventh inning and pitching coach Tony Arnold was tossed in the ninth.