Salem was eliminated from postseason play by losing twice Thursday night at Augusta.

Three GreenJackets pitchers combined on a no-hitter in a 1-0 win to open the doubleheader, and the hosts used a seven-run second inning to claim a 7-5 triumph in the nightcap.

The Red Sox (53-67 overall, 23-34 second half) fell to 10 1/2 games back of Carolina League North Division-leading Carolina with nine games left in the regular season. Salem did not win the division’s first-half title, which means it will not advance to postseason play.

Augusta pitchers Cade Kuehler, Chad Bryant (4-3) and Zack Austin combined on the no-hitter in the opener.

The GreenJackets’ lone run came in the fourth inning when Will Verdung scored on an error.

Salem starter Elvis Soto (0-3) suffered the loss. He allowed one unearned run on two hits, walked two and struck out two.

The Red Sox had seven hits in the nightcap, highlighted by two home runs from Albert Feliz, but they couldn’t overcome the seven-run second inning by Augusta (57-65, 26-31).