A Delmarva fielding error with two outs in the eighth inning provided a late spark for Salem's offense Thursday evening.

The Red Sox rattled off three consecutive hits and scored three runs after the Shorebirds' miscue and claimed a 7-5 win at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (27-32) took advantage of Delmarva's three errors by scoring six unearned runs, and the three eighth-inning runs were unearned.

Jhostynxon Garcia reached on a two-out error and advanced to third on Luis Ravelo's single.

Enderso Lira's double brought in both Garcia and Ravelo, and Lyonell James' single scored Lira for a 7-4 lead.

Ravelo went 3 for 4.

Felix Cepeda (3-2) picked up the victory despite allowing three inherited runners to score in the seventh that tied the game at 4.