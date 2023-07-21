Salem didn't record an extra-base hit Thursday night at Down East.

The Wood Ducks' errors helped the Red Sox score plenty of runs.

Salem scored five runs off four Down East errors over the final two innings and pulled away for an 8-3 win.

The Red Sox (40-43, 10-10) recorded only three hits and drew two walks over the final two innings, but took advantage of Down East's four errors and two wild pitches to take the lead for good.

Mikey Romero and Albertson Asigen had two hits apiece for Salem.

Nathanael Cruz (2-1) pitched a scoreless seventh inning to record the win. Jhonny Felix pitched two scoreless innings for the save.

Ian Moller went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Wood Ducks (47-35, 10-11).