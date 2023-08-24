Jhostynxon Garcia reached in his first five plate appearances Wednesday night.

The Salem right fielder wasn’t able to reach in his sixth.

Garcia struck out with the bases loaded in the ninth inning as the Red Sox weren’t able to rally in an 8-7 loss to Fredericksburg at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (51-62 overall, 21-29 second half) attempted to rally with two outs in the ninth.

Marvin Alcantara reached on a two-out single, and Johnfrank Salazar and Yorberto Mejicano drew back-to-back walks to bring up Garcia.

Garcia had four hits and walked once going into the ninth.

Marquis Grissom Jr. struck out Garcia on four pitches to end the threat and allow the FredNats (56-56, 26-23) to take the first two games of the six-game series.

Garcia finished 4 for 5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Luis Ravelo went 2 for 5 with a two-run homer in the first inning and three RBIs.

Fredericksburg scored four runs in the eighth inning to take the lead.

