Salem scored seven times in the third inning to seize control and cruise to a 7-2 victory over Down East to conclude the teams' series at Carilion Clinic Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox (31-35) snapped a three-game losing streak with the triumph.

Salem had only one run-scoring hit in the third inning. It took advantage of a fielder's choice, two wild pitches, an error, a hit batter with the bases loaded and a based-loaded walk before Enderso Lira ripped a two-out RBI double to left-center field.

The big inning was more than enough support for Salem starter Yordanny Monegro (1-0). The right-hander made his Class A debut after being promoted from the Florida Complex League, and he scattered two hits and struck out 11 over five scoreless innings.

The Wood Ducks (39-25) won the first three games of the series. The teams' contests on Wednesday and Thursday were canceled because of inclement weather.

Salem has Monday and Tuesday off before beginning a 12-games-in-12-days road trip. The six-game series at Fredericksburg begins at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.