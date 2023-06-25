Salem scored seven times in the third inning to seize control and cruise to a 7-2 victory over Down East to conclude the teams' series at Carilion Clinic Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Red Sox (31-35) snapped a three-game losing streak with the triumph.
Salem had only one run-scoring hit in the third inning. It took advantage of a fielder's choice, two wild pitches, an error, a hit batter with the bases loaded and a based-loaded walk before Enderso Lira ripped a two-out RBI double to left-center field.
The big inning was more than enough support for Salem starter Yordanny Monegro (1-0). The right-hander made his Class A debut after being promoted from the Florida Complex League, and he scattered two hits and struck out 11 over five scoreless innings.
The Wood Ducks (39-25) won the first three games of the series. The teams' contests on Wednesday and Thursday were canceled because of inclement weather.
People are also reading…
Salem has Monday and Tuesday off before beginning a 12-games-in-12-days road trip. The six-game series at Fredericksburg begins at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.