Luis Ravelo and Albert Feliz homered in Salem’s seven-run sixth inning and the Red Sox salvaged a series split with an 8-6 road win over Delmarva on Sunday.

Ravelo had a two-run homer, Albertson Asigen had a two-run single and Feliz hit a three-run homer as the Red Sox (51-60 overall, 21-27 second half) took a 7-2 lead.

Salem starter Jedixson Paez (4-5) claimed his first victory since July 29. He allowed two earned runs on four hits, walked two and struck out five over six innings.

The Shorebirds (48-64, 20-27) used a big inning to claim a 10-2 win Saturday night.

They scored five runs in the eighth inning to pull away.

Noah Dean (1-8) suffered the loss for Salem. He allowed five earned runs on three hits, walked six and struck out six over 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Asigen went 3 for 3 with an RBI single for Salem.

The Red Sox will return to action on Tuesday night for the start of a six-game series against visiting Fredericksburg.