The hits just kept coming in the third inning for Salem.

The Red Sox sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six times in the frame to erase an early deficit and claim a 6-4 win at Down East to close the teams' series Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox (42-44, 12-11) won four times in the six-game series and moved into second in the Carolina League North Division standings.

Salem rattled off seven of its nine hits in the third inning.

Albert Felix had an RBI double, Jhostynxon Garcia had a bases-clearing double, Luis Ravelo (2 for 4) had an RBI single, and Albertson Asigen (3 for 4) capped the scoring with an RBI single.

Jhonny Felix (1-1) and Railin Perez each pitched two scoreless innings.

Jonathan Brand pitched a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save of the season.

The Wood Ducks (48-37, 11-13) recorded four of their nine hits in a four-run second inning.