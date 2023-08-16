Lyonell James had a two-run single in a four-run second inning, Jose Ramirez pitched five solid innings, and Salem opened its series at Delmarva with a 6-2 victory Tuesday night.

Ramirez (3-8) entered his appearance having lost six of his last seven starts. The Red Sox (49-57, 19-24) provided a total of five runs of support while he was on the mound in those six losses.

Salem gave Ramirez plenty of breathing room with the four-run second inning that featured James' two-run single, an RBI single from Marvin Alcantara and a wild pitch that allowed Alcantara to score.

Ramirez allowed two earned runs on four hits, walked three and struck out two over five innings.

Jonathan Brand pitched two scoreless innings to record his eight save.

James went 2 for 4.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Shorebirds (45-62, 17-25).