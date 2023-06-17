Salem used a trio of extra-base hits in the sixth inning to take the lead for good as the Red Sox won a 10-6 slugfest over Delmarva on Friday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

Those extra-base hits were the only hits recorded in Salem's three-run sixth inning. Alexis Hernandez's double scored Lyonell James, and Hernandez scored on Juan Chacon's sixth triple of the season. Cutter Coffey drove in Chacon with a double.

Coffey, who went 2 for 5, added an RBI single in the eighth inning.

The Red Sox (28-32) rattled off 12 hits, five of which went for extra bases.

Gabriel Jackson (3-0) picked up the win. He allowed one run on three hits over 3 1/3 innings of relief.

Caleb Bolden pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five to record his third save of the season.