Albertson Asigen and Alexis Hernandez each homered, three Salem pitchers combined to allow one hit over the final 3 1/3 innings, and the Red Sox claimed a 6-4 matinee victory at Down East on Wednesday.

Asigen's fifth-inning homer gave the Red Sox (39-43, 9-10) a 5-2 lead. Hernandez's solo homer in the ninth provided a two-run edge.

Reidis Sena struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth for his first save of the season.

Sena, Marques Johnson and Cody Scroggins allowed one hit, did not walk any batters and struck out three over the final 3 1/3 innings.

Starter Jose Ramirez (2-5) recorded his first win since May 11. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits and struck out five over 5 2/3 innings.

Five of Salem's nine hits Wednesday went for extra bases.

Claudio Simon went 3 for 4 with a triple. Hernandez went 2 for 4.

The Wood Ducks (47-34, 10-10) struck late Tuesday night to win the series opener, 4-2.

Andres Mesa hit the go-ahead solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning and Jackson Leath recorded the two-inning save by facing the minimum over the final two innings.

Salem tied the game in the top of the seventh on Jhostynxon Garcia's first homer of the season.