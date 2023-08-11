Salem rattled off five hits in the eighth inning, highlighted by Albert Feliz’s two-run homer, and claimed a 9-8 win over Augusta on Thursday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (48-54 overall, 18-21 second half) scored three runs in the eighth off Augusta closer Chad Bryant to take a two-run lead.

Bryant (3-3) blew his second save of the season.

Salem closer Jonathan Brand (3-2) allowed a solo homer to Jair Casanova in the ninth inning and still earned the win.

Feliz, Yorberto Mejicano, Alexis Hernandez, Juan Montero and Albertson Asigen combined to go 12 for 19 with seven extra-base hits and eight RBIs.

E.J. Exposito drove in three runs for the GreenJackets (48-56, 17-22).