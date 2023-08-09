Cutter Coffey and Alexis Hernandez had RBI singles in the 10th inning to lift Salem to a thrilling 9-8 home victory over Augusta on Tuesday night to open the six-game series at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (47-53, 17-20) overcame a four-run deficit in the seventh inning, and then used the RBI singles from Coffey and Hernandez in the 10th to claim the walk-off victory.

The victory was needed for Salem after it lost six of the previous seven games. The lone win in the stretch came in 10 innings over Fredericksburg on Saturday.

The GreenJackets (47-55, 16-21) scored in the top of the 10th on Drew Compton's ground out.

Salem relief pitcher Railin Perez (2-3) picked up the win in relief. He walked two and struck out four in two hitless innings of relief.

Augusta took a 7-3 lead with a six-run seventh inning. Salem responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame.