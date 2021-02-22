RESULTS: James River advances 7 in Class 2 wrestling; Poquoson leads

James River advanced seven wrestlers, and Glenvar scored five victories Monday in the first round of the VHSL Class 2 championships at Salem Civic Center.
Poquoson led Lebanon 51-42 after the first round. James River stood third with 39 points, followed by Glenvar with 32.
CLASS 2
First round
106 pounds -- Brenden Phillips (Richlands) p. Brooklyn McClure (King William), 1:17; Heath Burks (Strasburg) p. Nathaniel Gusler (Patrick County), :21; Timmy Bennett (James River) p. Evan Pack (Madison County), 2:39; James Ruehl (Poquoson) p. Owen Almany (John Battle), :58.
113 pounds -- Chance Rose (Richlands) p. Haley Viars (King William), 1:44; Landon Roper (Clarke County) d. River Smith (Glenvar), 6-3; Craig Bowyer (James River) p. Jovial Hatcher (Stuarts Draft), :32; James Withrow (Poquoson) p. Christopher Faust (John Battle), 2:13.
120 pounds -- Hunter Martin (Lebanon) bye; Wyatt Stemberger (Clarke County) p .Wesley Alexander (Patrick County), :56; Mason Hylton (Glenvar) p. Joshua James Lamb (Madison County), 2:18; Karon Smith (Poquoson) p. Evan Roberts (John Battle, 2:16.
126 pounds -- Jon Almany (John Battle) p. Jared Blake (Poquoson), :19; Anakin Burks (Strasburg) 16-5 p. Ethan Cobbler (Patrick County), :34; Chase Cuddy (James River) p. DaQuan Ravenal (Madison County), :31; Ian Willis (Lebanon) p. Rudy Downey (King William), 2:14.
132 pounds -- Luke Childress (Lebanon) p. Cole Ramey (Strasburg), :43; Jake Cline (Glenvar) md. Erik Goins, 12-4; Owen Smith (Patrick County) p. Caleb O`Brien (Amelia County), :43; Cannon Long (Clarke County) p. Noah Spencer (Richlands), 4:27.
138 pounds -- Jackson Mullins (Lebanon) p. Jesse Abshire (Buffalo Gap), 1:14; Ethan Flowers (Glenvar) d. Cody Filicko (Bruton), 5-3, SV; Austin Weeks (King William) tf. Jonathan Blevins (Fort Chiswell), 16-0; Jaylon Burks (Strasburg) md. Tristan Hass (Graham), 11-2.
145 pounds -- Thomas Potter (Union) p. Bryce Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap), 2:29; Trey Lawrence (Glenvar) p. Isaac Gilman (Amelia County), :37; Joseph Chiappazzi (Poquoson) d. Mason Stewart (James River), 2-0); David Burks (Strasburg) p. Kalib Simmons (Richlands), 1:39.
152 pounds -- Cole Jessee (Lebanon) d. Alvaro Wong (Clarke County), 1-0; Ethan Sneddon (Poquoson) p. Alvis (Trey) Robertson (Patrick County), 4:42; Romeo White (King William) p. Blake Dunn (Fort Chiswell), 1:09; Asher Coffey (Stuarts Draft) 14-1 p. Connor Cole (Richlands), :15.
160 pounds -- Jeffery Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap) d. Grayson Huff (Lee), 6-4; Hunter Forbes (James River) tf. Samuel Villasenor (Poquoson), 16-0; Darious Williams (Patrick County) p. Nathan Severance (Bruton), 1:59; Tanner Baugher (East Rockingham) md. Blaine Pittman (John Battle), 11-2.
170 pounds -- Johnny Satterfield (Union) p. Adam Coleman (James River), 2:00; Caden Mason (Poquoson) p. Colby Shaw (Strasburg), 2:36); Mark Yoder (Buffalo Gap) p. Logan Haslacker (Bruton), 2:24); Fisher Martin (Lebanon) md. Lance Duncan (Radford), 19-6.
182 pounds -- Justin Fritz (Graham) p. Evan Quesenberry (Fort Chiswell), :36; Christopher Barber (Poquoson) md. Trace Mansfield (Clarke County), 9-1; Kyle Coffey (Stuarts Draft) bye; Addison McCaleb (James River) d. Brodie Bryant (Central-Wise), 5-2.
195 pounds -- Dawson Martin (Radford) 14-2 p. Austin Eldridge (Central-Wise; Cameron Martinez (Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg) d. Josiah Selby (Bruton), 9-2; 9-2; Carder Miller (James River) p. Zach Blevins (Graham), 1:17.
220 pounds -- Trent Ray (Lebanon) p. Conner Lester (Fort Chiswell), 4:09; Evan Graham (Poquoson) d. Michael Perozich (Clarke County), 2-0; Andrew Richardson (Buffalo Gap) p. Pete Overton (Bruton), :58; Zach Moore (Glenvar) p. Landen Mabe (Marion), 3:45.
285 pounds -- Josh Herndon (Tazewell) p. Ricky Bailey (Radford), :55; Roger Tapscott (Clarke County) d. Cody Mitchell (Poquoson), 7-2; Connor McCall (Stuarts Draft) p. William Wilson (Amelia County), :42; Austin Clevinger (Central) p. Dakota Gilliam (James River), 2:31.