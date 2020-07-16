Richmond's Walsh claims VSGA Women's State Am title

Tatum Walsh is a bomber off the tee, but her pin-jamming accuracy on par-3 holes was key in winning the VSGA Women’s Amateur title at Roanoke Country Club on Thursday.
Walsh lost just one hole in the final, a 5 and 3 win over Julie Shin.
The finalists represented a youth movement, as both still qualify as junior golfers. Walsh is 17 and a rising senior at St. Catherine’s School in Richmond. Shin, 16, will be a junior at Independence High School in Loudound County. Despite their ages, the final pairing was no fluke. Shin was the tournament’s top seed and Walsh was No. 2.
Playing RCC's Redbud side as the front nine, Walsh won both par-3s to make the turn 2-up. She then hit won the match’s 11th hole – No. 2 on Dogwood – by hitting the green in 3 and making a par 5, while Shin missed the green and took a 6.
Walsh then dialed up the pressure by driving to within 4 feet on the 154 yard par-3 that played as No. 12, draining the putt for birdie. Shin answered with a solid drive to 8 feet, but missed her birdie putt and dropped to four back.
Walsh, who plays out of Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian, prevented Shin from making a move by halving the next two holes, holding control of the match with a four hole lead with four to play.
“I was really nervous,” Walsh said of playing with a chance to nail down a win. “I felt the pressure, but I had to figure out a way to manage it.”
Out-driving Shin by 40 yards helped. When Shin flew her second shot just over the green, Walsh landed on the putting surface and two-putted to win the hole and end the match after 15 holes.
The women's am is the first major title for Walsh, who has given a verbal commitment to play collegiate golf at JMU.
Making the finals was tougher than winning the final for Walsh, who had to go 19 holes in the morning semifinal to top Melanie Turner.
A little local knowledge helped Walsh, who has grown familiar with Roanoke Country Club’s layout while playing the Scott Robertson Memorial.
“Experience always helps,” Walsh said. “I knew the greens, where to hit them and the best places to go.”
Shin’s 2 and 1 semifinal win over Kendall Turner was the biggest win of her young career.
“I was nervous at the beginning but I overcame that and played well,” Shin said of winning the morning match. Shin’s home course in the 1757 Golf Club in Dulles.
