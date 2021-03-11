Roanoke College falls to Lynchburg Hornets in ODAC women's final

LYNCHBURG — The pieces were there. The Roanoke Maroons had quickness to drive the basket, an ability to pull up and knock down short jumpers and the stroke to hit from distance.
They had the grit to weather runs and put together a few of their own.
But for the visitors to Turner Gymnasium on Thursday evening, “It didn’t come to fruition,” Maroons coach Carla Flaherty said.
In the game’s final minutes, the host Lynchburg Hornets pulled down the crucial rebounds, they found the open player, they saw the ball go through the net while at the free-throw line just enough times, and they came out on top in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship, 67-61.
“I mean, what a game,” said Katie Crump, the interim Lynchburg coach who led her team to 11 straight wins and capped the season with the program’s second ODAC title in its third try, and denied the Maroons in their bid for a 14th league title (and first since 2000).
Five years ago, Crump watched as the 2016 squad from her alma mater cut down the net at the Salem Civic Center. This year, on her team’s home court as a result of COVID-19 safety protocols in the league, she climbed the ladder as players chanted her name. The culmination of months of sacrifice, she said, paid off, as did the play of a number of athletes Thursday.
Two days after posting just two points, Abby Oguich battled for what seemed like every one of her 22 points Thursday. She hit 7 of 8 free throws and 7 of 12 from the field.
She, Erin Green and Sammi Sever also pulled down important defensive rebounds in the final few minutes, when Lynchburg (11-1) held a slim lead, to keep Roanoke from getting any second chances. Green recorded one of her two blocks in the span, too, and Lizzie Davis and Maggie Quarles scored key points on the other end.
First, it was Davis, the tournament’s most outstanding player.
Lynchburg built a two-possession lead halfway through the final frame, but Roanoke (10-3) pulled ahead on a pair of free throws by Morgan Micallef. Davis, the Hornets’ point guard who sat on the bench much longer than she would in any other game because of foul trouble, answered with two points from the line, too.
The Hornets went ahead 59-58 on the free throws. Then, Davis’ ball-handling ability and vision took center stage, ensuring they never trailed again.
Roanoke pulled to within 63-61 on Rose Sande’s fifth 3-pointer of the game, but that’s as close as the Maroons got. The Hornets stayed at arm’s length by making 4 of 8 from the line down the stretch, and Roanoke’s desperate attempts to put points on the board weren’t close, with shots from all angles coming up short and long.
“Lynchburg is just loaded,” Flaherty said of the balanced attack UL offered Thursday.
The Hornets were per plus-12 in rebounding numbers (38-26).
“They crushed us on the boards tonight,” Flaherty said.
Flaherty pointed also to deficiencies offensively in the fourth quarter as difference-makers. Crediting Lynchburg’s 2-3 zone defense, she said her team failed to do the things it typically does well, like move the ball cleanly and find open players.
In a span of 72 seconds near the midway point of the fourth quarter, the Maroons turned the ball over on three straight possessions.
“I told them, ‘I don’t even care if we score. We have to get a shot,’” Flaherty said of her message to her team during a timeout. “We have to get a shot. ‘A good possession ends with a good look at the basket.’
“That’s not typically who we are. At the end of games, we’re typically able to grind, cut and pass.”
Sande and JaBryah Haverkamp led Roanoke on Thursday with 15 and 14 points, respectively. The two were named to the ODAC all-tournament team.