Roanoke College falls to Lynchburg Hornets in ODAC women's final

LYNCHBURG — The pieces were there. The Roanoke Maroons had quickness to drive the basket, an ability to pull up and knock down short jumpers and the stroke to hit from distance.

They had the grit to weather runs and put together a few of their own.

But for the visitors to Turner Gymnasium on Thursday evening, “It didn’t come to fruition,” Maroons coach Carla Flaherty said.

In the game’s final minutes, the host Lynchburg Hornets pulled down the crucial rebounds, they found the open player, they saw the ball go through the net while at the free-throw line just enough times, and they came out on top in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship, 67-61.

“I mean, what a game,” said Katie Crump, the interim Lynchburg coach who led her team to 11 straight wins and capped the season with the program’s second ODAC title in its third try, and denied the Maroons in their bid for a 14th league title (and first since 2000).