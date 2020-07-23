Roanoke County youth Ashnoor Kaur claims another local women's golf title

"That was her first three-putt in two days," Hunter said.

Dot Bolling, long the queen of Roanoke Valley women's golf, was in the threesome directly behind Kaur's group.

"It's amazing," Bolling said of Kaur's championships, particularly Thursday's, which came against a deeper field. "Isn't she awesome? I just told her 'thank you' for helping the team."

That was a reference to Hidden Valley Country Club's team championship.

"I liked the course, but it didn't like me," said Bolling, who shot 82 but got a boost from Kaur and Kit Davis, who had a 79.

Kaur completed the fifth grade this year at Oak Grove Elementary but is likely to be home-schooled as she works on her golf game going forward.

She seemed unfazed at being the youngest player in the field.

"I've played in a lot of tournaments where everyone is older than me," said Kaur, known as "Ash" to some of her friends. "I played in the women's amateur last week [in Roanoke]. Everybody was a lot more experienced than me."

She had never played Great Oaks until a practice round earlier in the week.