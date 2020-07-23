Roanoke County youth Ashnoor Kaur claims another local women's golf title

FLOYD — Ashnoor Kaur wasn't sure how to respond Thursday when asked for her thoughts on winning Roanoke's two major women's golf tournaments as a 12-year-old.
"I'm just 11," said Kaur, who had shot a 72 Thursday at Great Oaks Country Club and finished with a 36-hole total of 143, capturing the Roanoke Valley Women's Golf Association City-County Championship by five shots.
It came just over a month after Kaur was a playoff winner in the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame women's championship.
Great Oaks, recently added to the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame, served as a host to a Roanoke-based field for the first time.
Abby Hunter, who will be a senior at Blacksburg when school resumes, was paired with Kaur and put up a second straight 74 for second place.
The other member of their threesome, Allison Cherry from Ole Monterey, was the only other golfer to put up two rounds in the 70s.
Hunter and Cherry were paired with Kaur for both rounds.
"She was very consistent," Cherry said of Kaur. "For 11, she hits the ball far but she's not terribly long. She just never gets in any trouble."
The outcome had long been decided when Kaur three-putted the 17th hole Thursday.
"That was her first three-putt in two days," Hunter said.
Dot Bolling, long the queen of Roanoke Valley women's golf, was in the threesome directly behind Kaur's group.
"It's amazing," Bolling said of Kaur's championships, particularly Thursday's, which came against a deeper field. "Isn't she awesome? I just told her 'thank you' for helping the team."
That was a reference to Hidden Valley Country Club's team championship.
"I liked the course, but it didn't like me," said Bolling, who shot 82 but got a boost from Kaur and Kit Davis, who had a 79.
Kaur completed the fifth grade this year at Oak Grove Elementary but is likely to be home-schooled as she works on her golf game going forward.
She seemed unfazed at being the youngest player in the field.
"I've played in a lot of tournaments where everyone is older than me," said Kaur, known as "Ash" to some of her friends. "I played in the women's amateur last week [in Roanoke]. Everybody was a lot more experienced than me."
She had never played Great Oaks until a practice round earlier in the week.
"It was a little tougher than [the first-day] course," said Kaur, referring to Hanging Rock, with which she was more familiar.
Next week, she will be at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
There isn't much time for other activities.
"Sometimes I just practice at home," she said. "I don't know if that counts as a day off or not."
