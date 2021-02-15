 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke Valley Christian girls advance to VACA state championship
0 comments

Roanoke Valley Christian girls advance to VACA state championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

Roanoke Valley Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 33

FOREST — Angelina Jones scored 20 points as the Eagles won a VACA state semifinal in a game originally scheduled for Ridgeview Christian in Stuarts Draft.

Dani Moser added 19 points, while Gracie Huffard had 14 rebounds and five blocked shots for RVC, while will play Southwest Virginia Home School for the championship at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rainbow Forest Church in Blue Ridge.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Angelina Jones 20, Moser 19, Huffard 4, Alessandra Jones 2.

TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN

Finnerty 22, Luther 9, Kennedy 2.

Roanoke Valley Christian;6;15;13;11;—;45

Timberlake Christian;9;3;6;15;—;33

3-point goals — Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Angelina Jones), Timberlake Christian 1 (Finnerty).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert