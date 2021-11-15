 Skip to main content
Roanoke Valley Golf HOF, Sports Club plan events
Roanoke Valley Golf HOF, Sports Club plan events

PGA Tour golfer Lanto Griffin (center) will be one of four inductees honored at the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame banquet on Nov. 23.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

Marilyn Bussey, Doug Doughty, Lanto Griffin and Steve Prater will be honored at the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame banquet at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Salem Civic Center.

Last year’s banquet was canceled because of COVID-19, so the honorees are from both the 2020 and 2021 classes. Cost to attend is $30. For reservations, call Jim Long at 540-265-6255.

Sports club to hold open house

The Roanoke Valley Sports Club is hosting a free open house on Dec. 6 at the Salem Civic Center.

Reservations are required by 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Folks can register online at roanokevalleysportsclub.com or by mail at 5126 Red Stag Road, Roanoke VA 24018.

A cash bar will be offered from 5:45-6:15 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6:15 p.m. The program begins at 7.

The club, which traces its roots to the 1970s, holds monthly meetings and has featured prominent speakers such as Marty Smith, Tony Bennett, Mike Young, Bob Valvano and Frank Beamer and many others over the years.

