Roanoke Valley Golf HOF, Sports Club plan events

Marilyn Bussey, Doug Doughty, Lanto Griffin and Steve Prater will be honored at the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame banquet at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Salem Civic Center.

Last year’s banquet was canceled because of COVID-19, so the honorees are from both the 2020 and 2021 classes. Cost to attend is $30. For reservations, call Jim Long at 540-265-6255.

Sports club to hold open house

The Roanoke Valley Sports Club is hosting a free open house on Dec. 6 at the Salem Civic Center.

Reservations are required by 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Folks can register online at roanokevalleysportsclub.com or by mail at 5126 Red Stag Road, Roanoke VA 24018.

A cash bar will be offered from 5:45-6:15 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6:15 p.m. The program begins at 7.

The club, which traces its roots to the 1970s, holds monthly meetings and has featured prominent speakers such as Marty Smith, Tony Bennett, Mike Young, Bob Valvano and Frank Beamer and many others over the years.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.