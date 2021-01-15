Roanoke's 2 high schools will open delayed basketball season with Tuesday games

“My kids are pumped up,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “I really feel like we’re playing Fleming Tuesday. My kids feel like they’re playing.

When William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools released their initial 2020-21 varsity basketball schedules, games in the annual Roanoke rivalry were nowhere to be seen.

Now there are two.

Fleming and PH, who are among the Timesland schools yet to play basketball during the VHSL’s delayed winter sports season because of COVID-19, have received the go-ahead to play.

Patrick Henry and William Fleming will face each other twice next week in boys and girls basketball, and both schools are seeking games against other opponents.

On Tuesday, the PH varsity and JV boys will play at Fleming. The girls will play at Patrick Henry.

The sites will be reversed Jan. 22 with the boys at PH and the girls at Fleming.

Game times are 5:30 p.m. for JV and 7 p.m. for varsity.

Players must wear face coverings at all times during the games.

Spectators will not be admitted.

Live streaming is available by purchasing a subscription to the National Federation of High Schools service or through Hudl.

Patrick Henry and William Fleming also are looking for games against other opponents. The VHSL regular season lasts another three weeks.

Franklin County already has scheduled boys and girls games against William Fleming for Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, while Eagles athletic director Crystal Worley said Patrick Henry has contacted her about adding Franklin County to its schedules.

With cancellations, postponements and rescheduled games dotting the Timesland landscape because of COVID-19, nothing is a sure thing, however.

Last season, Patrick Henry’s boys were scheduled to play William Fleming three times.

Fleming won the first game at PH in a game marred by a postgame altercation involving spectators. The second game was stopped at halftime because of condensation on the floor at Roanoke Civic Center during the Leas Winter Classic, and the third scheduled game at Fleming was snowed out.

The PH and Fleming girls played each other twice in the regular season in 2019-20 and later in the Region 5D championship game.

When the VHSL originally shortened its normal 22-game basketball schedule to 14 and the Winter Classic was canceled, city administrators elected not to schedule PH and Fleming against each other even though both would have had room to fit in the traditional rivalry.

Now, it appears the PH and Fleming boys will play two more quarters against each other than they did last season.

“My kids are pumped up,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “I really feel like we’re playing Fleming Tuesday. My kids feel like they’re playing.

“We haven’t tipped off yet. A lot can happen between now and then.”