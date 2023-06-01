Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz scattered three hits over a career-long six scoreless innings, Roman Anthony's two-run triple sparked a three-run sixth inning, and Salem claimed a 3-0 win Wednesday evening at Myrtle Beach.

The Red Sox (22-23) won their second straight game and posted their fifth shutout victory of the season. Three of those triumphs have come on the road.

Rodriguez-Cruz (4-1) retired the first eight batters he faced and finished with six strikeouts. It marked the second time in his last three starts that he did not surrender a run.

Reidis Sena threw a perfect seventh inning. Marques Johnson recorded his second save of the season by allowing one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings.

Salem finally broke the scoreless tie in the sixth inning thanks to three hits and two walks issued by Pelicans relief pitcher Erian Rodriguez (3-2).

Anthony's triple scored Juan Montero and Karson Simas. Allan Castro followed with an RBI single to cap the scoring.

The Red Sox announced Wednesday that they are hosting the 18th annual Guns and Hoses charity softball game at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 and the proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.