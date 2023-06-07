Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz has emerged as one of Salem's top pitchers over the past month. It was fitting one of his starts helped the Red Sox end a losing skid.

Rodriguez-Cruz pitched through the sixth inning for the second straight start, Cutter Coffey homered, and Salem snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-4 win at Columbia on Wednesday afternoon.

Rodriguez-Cruz (5-1) has gone at least five innings in six of his last seven starts, and he has won five straight decisions. That included Wednesday as he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out four against the Fireflies (30-23).

Coffey's first homer of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning, sparked a three-run frame that gave the Red Sox (23-28) a 3-1 lead.

Salem tacked on runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Jonathan Brand recorded his second save of the season by pitching two scoreless innings.

Columbia 7, Salem 1

The Fireflies scored seven unanswered runs and took advantage of their five hits to throttle the Red Sox in the series opener Tuesday night.

Columbia had three hits in its five-run second inning — highlighted by Omar Florentino's two-run triple and Omar Hernandez's two-run double — and then needed only one hit (Dionmy Salon's double) in a two-run seventh.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead on Lyonell James' RBI single in the second inning.

Salem started Noah Dean (1-2) allowed five earned runs on three hits, walked three and struck out two over 1 2/3 innings.