Salem starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz has emerged as the ace of the staff following the promotion of three pitchers through the first two months of the season.

That trend continued Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against Delmarva.

Rodriguez-Cruz allowed only two hits over five innings and won his third consecutive decision as the Red Sox claimed a 7-1 triumph at Carilion Clinic Field.

The 19-year-old Rodriguez-Cruz, a fourth-round selection from the 2021 MLB Draft, improved to 6-1 and lowered his ERA to 2.23 with another dominating outing.

He allowed a homer on the first pitch of the game to Trendon Craig and then surrendered a two-out double to Ryan Higgins in the same frame.

Rodriguez-Cruz allowed only two more baserunners during his outing (both on walks) and struck out five.

The Red Sox (26-31) provided the offense Wednesday.

Albert Feliz hit a two-run homer in the second inning to put Salem ahead for good. Lyonell James (3 for 3) had a two-run single in the third inning, and Cutter Coffey’s solo homer sparked a three-run fifth inning.