Salem grad Mark Byington shines in 1st year as JMU's coach

Nearly a year ago, Mark Byington took over a James Madison team that finished in the Colonial Athletic Association basement last season.
The Salem High School graduate did not need much time to turn the Dukes into a winner.
The JMU men's basketball team has gone from worst to first, tying for the CAA regular-season title and earning the No. 1 seed in the upcoming CAA tournament.
"It definitely wasn't easy," Byington, 44, said Monday. "It's challenging taking over a new job and kind of implementing your style and culture regardless, but in these [COVID-19] circumstances where I didn't really meet our players [in person] until ... the end of July — and we missed 26 days of practice because of a COVID pause and quarantining — it was hard for us to get it going.
"Once we finally found a rhythm … in January, … I felt like we were on the right track of how to use guys to their best potential, and we went on a nice run."
The Dukes are 13-6 overall and tied Northeastern for first place with an 8-2 league mark.
"Our mentality [is about] … not worrying about the results and just worrying about constantly getting better," Byington said. "There's a lot of [New England Patriots coach] Bill Belichick in focusing on the process. I truly do believe in that."
Byington is a safe bet to be named the CAA's coach of the year on Friday.
"I think he's the coach of the year," said Martin Ingelsby, the coach of CAA member Delaware. "He did a great job getting that team to be cohesive on both ends of the floor.
"Credit to him and his coaching staff — they've done a fabulous job putting that roster together."
Byington stepped down as Georgia Southern's coach after seven years at the Sun Belt school to take over in Harrisonburg.
JMU endured four straight losing seasons under former coach Louis Rowe. The Dukes were 9-21 overall and 2-16 in the CAA last year.
"A lot of times when you take over a new program, … there's resistance. There was no resistance [at JMU]," Byington said. "The guys were bought in from Day 1."
Georgia Southern also was a successful rebuilding job for Byington.
Byington left his job as a Virginia Tech assistant to take the Georgia Southern job in 2013. In Byington's second year at the helm, Georgia Southern enjoyed its first winning season in nine years.
He finished his reign at Georgia Southern with a string of six straight winning seasons.
"At Georgia Southern, … we had to clean up a lot more things, whether it be academically or … whatever," Byington said. "Here, it was really just trying to help them get better in basketball. There wasn't any other issues."
But Byington wasn't sure how good JMU would be this year.
The Dukes were picked ninth out of 10 teams in the CAA's preseason poll, although they did boast CAA preseason player of the year Matt Lewis.
"We had so many new guys that it was hard to have any kind of expectations," Byington said. "I bought in eight new players. There [were] five returners.
"We just had the right mix … of guys who were committed to winning. They're very unselfish. And then we had a really, really good player in Matt, … and kind of built around him."
After enduring a 17-day COVID-19 pause that shut down workouts in October, JMU won two of its first three games. But after beating Radford on Nov. 30, JMU did not play again until Dec. 19 because of another pause.
The Dukes eventually got rolling. They average a league-high 78.5 points with their uptempo attack.
"I didn't know if we could get the guys to play fast because it wasn't something they were used to," Byington said. "We were able to implement our pace."
Lewis leads the CAA with an average of 19.7 points. But the senior suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Dukes' penultimate regular-season game on Feb. 14.
Without Lewis, JMU lost 84-78 to Drexel in last week's regular-season finale. The Dukes' seven-game winning streak was snapped, but JMU had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the league tournament.
The tournament will be held Saturday through Tuesday at JMU's new arena. JMU will face Elon or Towson in Sunday's quarterfinals.
An automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament will be at stake in the league tournament, but the Dukes will have a tough time winning the title without Lewis.
"He's a really talented player. He's got aspirations for the NBA," Byington said. "We're going to miss him, but we do have some guys who are eager to prove something."
The starting lineup also includes Northside graduate Julien Wooden. The sophomore forward averages 8.2 points.
"He has a lot of talent," Byington said. "He can shoot, he can score on the block, he can drive the ball, dribble it.
"If he keeps getting better, he's going to be one of the best in the league."
Wooden suffered a knee injury in the regular-season finale, but Byington expects him to play in the CAA tournament.