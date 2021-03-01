Salem grad Mark Byington shines in 1st year as JMU's coach

But Byington wasn't sure how good JMU would be this year.

The Dukes were picked ninth out of 10 teams in the CAA's preseason poll, although they did boast CAA preseason player of the year Matt Lewis.

"We had so many new guys that it was hard to have any kind of expectations," Byington said. "I bought in eight new players. There [were] five returners.

"We just had the right mix … of guys who were committed to winning. They're very unselfish. And then we had a really, really good player in Matt, … and kind of built around him."

After enduring a 17-day COVID-19 pause that shut down workouts in October, JMU won two of its first three games. But after beating Radford on Nov. 30, JMU did not play again until Dec. 19 because of another pause.

The Dukes eventually got rolling. They average a league-high 78.5 points with their uptempo attack.

"I didn't know if we could get the guys to play fast because it wasn't something they were used to," Byington said. "We were able to implement our pace."

Lewis leads the CAA with an average of 19.7 points. But the senior suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Dukes' penultimate regular-season game on Feb. 14.