Salem Half-Marathon will be a virtual racing event in October
Salem Half-Marathon will be a virtual racing event in October

Competitors for the men's division of the 2018 LewisGale Salem Half-Marathon leave the starting gate.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2018

A growing trend toward virtual reality has been accepted by the City of Salem as it has has shifted to that format for this year's LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run.

"Our intention all along was to stage the races as we normally do throughout the streets of Salem, but as we all know by now, there is nothing normal about 2020," said John Shaner, director of parks and recreation for Salem said in release sent out by the City of Salem on Monday afternoon. Salem's announcement came shortly after officials for Roanoke's Thanksgiving morning Drumstick Dash announced a similar fate for that event.

Both events were adjusted due to the need to avoid encouraging large gatherings as ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to be a threat.

"With so much continued uncertainty, the virtual option will allow us to provide runners and citizens with the safest possible options."

Salem partners with LewisGale, Virginia's Blue Ridge and G&H Contracting as sponsors for its races, which were scheduled to be run on Saturday, Oct. 10.

For the virtual version of the event, registration plans have been adjusted. The deadline now is Oct. 18 and runners are asked to complete their race between Oct. 3-18.

"From the start, our mission has been to get people moving and that has never been more important than it is right now," assistant race director Ashley Durkin said. "We're looking forward to engaging with the runners virtually through the Racejoy app. while still offering some perks of race day."

That includes post-race photographs, a Chick-fil-A sandwich and a free beverage from Olde Salem Beverage Company for runners over the age of 21.

Further information is available at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Salem/salemhalfmarathon.

0 comments

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

