Salem Half-Marathon will be a virtual racing event in October

A growing trend toward virtual reality has been accepted by the City of Salem as it has has shifted to that format for this year's LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run.

"Our intention all along was to stage the races as we normally do throughout the streets of Salem, but as we all know by now, there is nothing normal about 2020," said John Shaner, director of parks and recreation for Salem said in release sent out by the City of Salem on Monday afternoon. Salem's announcement came shortly after officials for Roanoke's Thanksgiving morning Drumstick Dash announced a similar fate for that event.

Both events were adjusted due to the need to avoid encouraging large gatherings as ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to be a threat.

"With so much continued uncertainty, the virtual option will allow us to provide runners and citizens with the safest possible options."

Salem partners with LewisGale, Virginia's Blue Ridge and G&H Contracting as sponsors for its races, which were scheduled to be run on Saturday, Oct. 10.

For the virtual version of the event, registration plans have been adjusted. The deadline now is Oct. 18 and runners are asked to complete their race between Oct. 3-18.