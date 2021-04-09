Salem keeps rolling in playoffs, defeats Amherst County 24-7

After an uncharacteristic start from their defense on Friday night, Salem quickly reminded everyone why they finished the regular season undefeated and earned the top seed in the Region 4D playoffs.
Cam Leftwich rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown while backfield mate Zavione Wood provided an additional 108 yards on the ground and a score as Salem topped Amherst County, 24-7, in a Region 4D semifinal at Salem Stadium.
With the win Salem (7-0) advanced to the regional final next week where it will host G.W. Danville. The Eagles defeated Pulaski County, 42-35, in the other regional semifinal on Thursday night.
Despite the win, Friday night’s game didn’t get off to promising start for the Spartans, who saw Amherst (3-4) rush for 26, 19 and 15 yards on the first three plays of their opening possession moving the ball inside the Salem 20.
“They have a challenging offense that you don’t see all the time, but we were able to settle in and tell what they were doing,” Salem head coach Don Holter said.
Eventually the Lancers would advance to the Salem 9 where they faced a fourth-and-2. Amherst quarterback C.J. Rose attempted a sneak up the middle on the fourth down play, but was stuffed for only a one-yard gain by the Salem defense ending the early threat.
“That was critical to not convert on that first drive. We score there it might be a different game, but hats off to Salem on that one,” Amherst County head coach Bob Christmas.
Once they had possession Salem turned the momentum in their favor, driving 92 yards in eight plays keyed by runs of 33 and 17 yards from Leftwich. Wood capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put Salem on top 7-0 with 6:28 left in the first quarter.
After Salem’s defense held Amherst without a first down on their next possession, the Spartan offense struck again moving 58 yards in nine plays with Leftwich finishing things off this time with a 1-yard TD run to double the advantage to 14-0 with 1:37 left in the opening quarter.
“We controlled the ups and downs of the game. When things aren’t going right you just have to focus in on our job,” Holter said of the comeback from the rough start.
The only second quarter scoring came on a 22-yard field goal from Salem’s Wes Cross at the 4:49 mark of the period. The Spartan placekicker had another chance in the final seconds of the half, but was wide right on a 41-yard field goal attempt right before the halftime buzzer.
Special teams, though, did come up big in the third quarter when Salem scored again with the help of a fake punt. Punter Chauncey Logan Jr., who was the Spartans’ starting quarterback for the first three games of the season, connected with Wood on a 30-yard pass on a 4th-and-6 from the Amherst Co. 49.
One play after the fake, Logan Jr. was rewarded for his effort when current Salem quarterback DaRon Wilson hit the now wide receiver Logan Jr. in the back left corner of the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-7 with 4:59 left in the third.
Amherst looked like they finally got on the scoreboard on their next possession when Rose seemed to have scored on a 9-yard touchdown run, but the play was called back due to a Lancers’ holding penalty. Eventually the drive stalled without any points.
“Against a good team like that you can’t dig a hole for yourself, but our kids fought hard for 48 minutes,” Christmas said.
Amherst did finally score in the fourth on a 9-yard TD run by Xzavier Ellis with 6:21 left in the game, but the ensuing onside kickoff attempt was recovered by Salem’s Addison Wolfe pretty much sealing the win for the Spartans.
Immediately after the game the Spartans’ focus turned to their matchup with G.W. Danville in the regional final.
“It’s the regional championship so we better be ready,” Holter said. “They (G.W.) have good athletes, good size and they’re well coached. We’ll have to be at our best to beat them.”
Despite seeing his team’s season come to end, Christmas was already looking ahead to what he sees as a bright future for the Lancers.
“This team helped us turn a corner,” Christmas said. “I’m very proud of them.”