Salem keeps rolling in playoffs, defeats Amherst County 24-7

Once they had possession Salem turned the momentum in their favor, driving 92 yards in eight plays keyed by runs of 33 and 17 yards from Leftwich. Wood capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put Salem on top 7-0 with 6:28 left in the first quarter.

After Salem’s defense held Amherst without a first down on their next possession, the Spartan offense struck again moving 58 yards in nine plays with Leftwich finishing things off this time with a 1-yard TD run to double the advantage to 14-0 with 1:37 left in the opening quarter.

“We controlled the ups and downs of the game. When things aren’t going right you just have to focus in on our job,” Holter said of the comeback from the rough start.

The only second quarter scoring came on a 22-yard field goal from Salem’s Wes Cross at the 4:49 mark of the period. The Spartan placekicker had another chance in the final seconds of the half, but was wide right on a 41-yard field goal attempt right before the halftime buzzer.

Special teams, though, did come up big in the third quarter when Salem scored again with the help of a fake punt. Punter Chauncey Logan Jr., who was the Spartans’ starting quarterback for the first three games of the season, connected with Wood on a 30-yard pass on a 4th-and-6 from the Amherst Co. 49.