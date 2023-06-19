David Denham waited patiently as fans trickled into Carilion Clinic Field to watch Salem host Delmarva on Friday evening. A group of two stopped to look at his display and chat. Then three more people came over to take a glance. One by one, more came to see the display highlighting players whose names aren't common among casual baseball fans.

Denham, Salem general manager Allen Lawrence and Negro League legend Larry LeGrande spent months planning on highlighting the accomplishments of Negro League players in Roanoke as part of Friday night’s African-American Heritage Night.

“I’ve been connected with Negro League Baseball now for close to 30 years,” Denham said, “and what I learned about Larry LeGrande and learned about the Roanoke Black Cardinals and realized that most of the people in Roanoke didn’t know about either situation, it told me I had a job to do.”

Salem’s African-American Heritage Night coincided with most Major League Baseball teams’ commemoration of Juneteenth, which marks the date that news of the end of slavery reached Texas — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

The occasion was especially poignant for Juneteenth flag designer Ben Haith, who learned about Juneteenth while growing up in Blackstone, a town located between Farmville and Petersburg on U.S. 460. (His aunt's husband was named June — “the name stuck with me,” Haith said.) He lived for a time in Connecticut and followed the Yankees, Dodgers and Giants, and after moving to Boston never felt the pull of the Red Sox.

Haith had heard the stories about how the Red Sox gave Jackie Robinson a sham tryout and also opted not to sign Willie Mays. The ballclub did not field a Black player until Pumpsie Green in 1959 — more than a dozen years after Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier.

Denham was able to tell a similar story about LeGrande to those who stopped by his display Friday evening. The Roanoke native was released by the Yankees while playing for the St. Petersburg Saints in 1959 because the club didn’t want to pay the second $2,500 it owed the Kansas City Monarchs for buying out LeGrande’s contract.

LeGrande, who died April 13 at the age of 83, planned on attending Friday evening’s festivities and signing posters that Lawrence created and were handed out to fans.

“With Larry LaGrande, I want people just to remember him for all the great things he did for the game of baseball and then for the community here,” Lawrence said. “As far as African-American Heritage Night goes in a more general sense, I’m hoping we just get a lot of new people to the ballpark that haven’t had a chance to be here before.”

Charles Redd, a Roanoke native and Red Sox season ticket holder, has been a baseball fan his entire life. He and his family attended the Roanoke Black Cardinals’ Sunday afternoon games for what he called “exciting baseball” that wasn’t being televised.

“Seeing a live baseball game with all Black players, that was thrilling,” he added.

Denham has worked with the Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham, Alabama, on potentially setting up a display in the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame. The display would highlight the Negro League players who played in Roanoke not just for the Black Cardinals, but the nine other Black baseball clubs that called the Star City home between 1896 and the early 1950s.

“I’m enjoying this era where we’re starting to appreciate what the Negro Leagues brought to the game,” said Ken Waclo, who traveled from Newport News to watch the Red Sox and Shorebirds play. “The African-American players that are playing today, they’re the recipient of what those pioneers did.”

The Associated Press contributed.