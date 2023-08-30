Salem scored seven runs in its final three at-bats Tuesday night at Augusta.

It wasn’t enough to overcome the GreenJackets’ advantage.

Augusta used a three-run eighth inning in the middle of Salem’s scoring barrage to hold on for an 11-9 home win to open the six-game series.

The Red Sox (53-65 overall, 23-32 second half) recorded five of their seven hits in the seventh through ninth innings. They scored five runs in the seventh on homers from Stanley Tucker and Johnfrank Salazar, and then added two runs in the ninth highlighted by Johanfran Garcia’s RBI double.

The GreenJackets (55-65, 24-31) took an 8-2 lead thanks to a six-run fourth inning, and then used a three-run eighth to go ahead 11-7.

Sabin Ceballos went 4 for 4 and had a two-run single in Augusta’s three-run eighth.

Wednesday’s rematch was postponed because of inclement weather, setting up a doubleheader on Thursday.