Salem opened the 2023 Carolina League season back in April with a loss at home.

The Red Sox were six innings away from claiming a win Sunday afternoon when rain brought an abrupt conclusion to their campaign.

Salem’s regular-season finale against Carolina at Carilion Clinic Field was canceled in the top of the fourth inning with the Red Sox leading 3-0.

The Red Sox and Mudcats had their game Saturday canceled because of inclement weather before the first pitch was even delivered.

Salem finishes the season with a league-worst 55-72 overall record. The Red Sox went 25-39 in the second half.

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly was scheduled to make his third and final rehab appearance with Salem on Sunday. Any stats he racked up in Sunday’s appearance will not count because of the game’s cancellation.