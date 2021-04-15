Saunders steps down as Radford football coach after 14 seasons

Radford High School's football head coaching job has changed hands just twice since 1970.

Make that three times now.

Matthew Saunders, who has held the job for 14 seasons, said Thursday he has resigned as the Bobcats' head coach.

Saunders, 48, who compiled a 96-65 overall record including a trip to the VHSL Division 2 final in 2009, said he is ready to turn the task over to a new coach.

"I just think it's time for somebody else to do it," Saunders said. "I contemplated it for about three years. I wanted to go out with those seniors that I had.

"I started when I was 18 and coached over at Auburn [as an assistant] so this is my 30th year coaching overall."

Saunders is a 1991 Radford graduate who was the head coach at Castlewood High in Russell County for two seasons from 2001-02.

He joined Radford's coaching staff and in 2007 succeeded legendary Norman Lineburg as the Bobcats' head coach.

Lineburg was in charge of the Radford program for 37 seasons, beginning when Frank Beamer was a young assistant coach for the Bobcats.

Two head coaches in 51 seasons.