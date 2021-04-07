Senior leadership key for undefeated Narrows Green Wave headed into playoffs

NARROWS — Earlier this year a mudslide in Giles County near Rich Creek blocked all four lanes of traffic along a portion of U.S. 460 for four days.
While the mudslide has since been cleared, the football team at nearby Narrows High School is still proving to be a huge roadblock for any opponent trying to find its way to the end zone.
With a 34-0 win over rival Giles last Friday night, Narrows completed an undefeated regular season that saw the Green Wave not give up a single point in any of its five games, outscoring the competition 222-0.
This rare defensive accomplishment is not an overnight sensation, according to Narrows head coach Kelly Lowe.
“I wouldn’t say I was surprised because we are starting 10 seniors on defense who have been with us for four or five years and they’ve been getting reps,” Lowe said. “They’re also not only focused on the football field during the season, but also in the weight room lifting all year round. The kids are much stronger and they’ve bought into everything we’re doing.”
With their efforts in the regular season Narrows earned the No. 2 seed and a home game in the Region 1C playoffs where they will take on Parry McCluer in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Ragsdale Field.
That senior leadership also proved to be critical at the start of the abbreviated VHSL season when the Green Wave were limited to one week of preseason practice because several players were members of the basketball team that made it to the Region 1C final before losing to eventual state champ Parry McCluer.
“It’s been tremendous having these seniors," Lowe said. "They knew all of the terminology and were able to hit the ground running."
Shortly after basketball season ended, Narrows opened its football schedule with a 59-0 win over Bath County. Shutout victories over Parry McCluer, Eastern Montgomery and James River followed, but the scoreless streak was something the Narrows’ players weren’t focused on.
“We didn’t really talk about it," Narrows quarterback and linebacker Reid Bowman said. "We were just trying to go out and win games. It was surprising because we play a lot of good teams, but it just shows how much work we’ve put in during the offseason not to give up a point.”
Bowman wasn’t alone among his teammates in stressing what was most important during the season.
“We’re focused on going 1-0 every week and that [streak] is what comes with it,” defensive lineman Hunter Smith said.
Lowe is quick to point out that there is not one particular standout statistically on the defensive side.
“I think we’ve been led by a different person each game this year. It’s been a group effort,” Lowe said.
That Bowman, Smith, Ben Clemons, Ty Robertson, Logan Green, Bryson Martin, Johnathan Holman, Cole Needham, Blake Kirby and Dalton Bradley mesh well together as a unit really shouldn’t be a surprise since many of them have played together since they first put on shoulder pads.
“We’re like a family," Smith said. "Most of us have been playing since third grade together."
The senior group has also had plenty of success in the postseason, but they have not been able to get past the regional finals where they lost to Galax in both their freshman and sophomore seasons. In 2019 the Green Wave lost George Wythe in the regional semifinals.
“Every one of those losses gave us momentum to get bigger and stronger,” Green said. “With us putting the hard work in over the summer it would be a big accomplishment [to get past the region].”
Narrows first must get past Parry McCluer on Friday. Either Galax or George Wythe awaits the winner.
“It always seems like we play [Parry McCluer twice a year," Lowe said. “It’s no secret what they do and they’ve seen enough of us to know what we do. It will come down to executing the game plan and blocking and tackling."
Lowe, who is in his 18th season as Narrows' head coach, hesitant to say whether or not this team gives the Green Wave their best chance at winning a regional title during his tenure, but he is looking forward to see what might happen over the next few weeks.
“This group does a great job doing what they do,” Lowe said. “It’s not fair to make a comparison to other teams, but I like our chances.”