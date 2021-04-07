Senior leadership key for undefeated Narrows Green Wave headed into playoffs

“We’re like a family," Smith said. "Most of us have been playing since third grade together."

The senior group has also had plenty of success in the postseason, but they have not been able to get past the regional finals where they lost to Galax in both their freshman and sophomore seasons. In 2019 the Green Wave lost George Wythe in the regional semifinals.

“Every one of those losses gave us momentum to get bigger and stronger,” Green said. “With us putting the hard work in over the summer it would be a big accomplishment [to get past the region].”

Narrows first must get past Parry McCluer on Friday. Either Galax or George Wythe awaits the winner.

“It always seems like we play [Parry McCluer twice a year," Lowe said. “It’s no secret what they do and they’ve seen enough of us to know what we do. It will come down to executing the game plan and blocking and tackling."

Lowe, who is in his 18th season as Narrows' head coach, hesitant to say whether or not this team gives the Green Wave their best chance at winning a regional title during his tenure, but he is looking forward to see what might happen over the next few weeks.

“This group does a great job doing what they do,” Lowe said. “It’s not fair to make a comparison to other teams, but I like our chances.”